Lenoir Co. still waiting for millions from FEMA as funding is put on hold

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There are many people frustrated across the East after finding out FEMA has put any Hurricane Matthew relief funds on hold to respond to disasters following Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

That means those waiting for financial assistance and buy-outs may now wait much longer.

“I’m still in debt thousands of dollars for having to pay for things that I was told was going to be taken care of through FEMA,” said Joseph Noble, who was forced to evacuate his home after Matthew hit.

Noble is a public school teacher in the county, and now has had to pick up two extra jobs just to make ends meet. He and his family were displaced from their home from October 2016 until July 2017, racking up bills in rent, while still paying for home repairs and their mortgage.

“If they’re not going to help us after promising us that they would, then folks in Texas and our friends in Florida can probably expect the same thing,” he said.

Lenoir County officials estimate Matthew caused more than $20 million worth of damage in the county alone.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Roger Dail said FEMA has already approved $9 million to buy-out 91 homes in the county. However, they haven’t received a dime of that money yet.

He also said the county racked up nearly $1.6 million worth of cost due to what he calls emergency protection measures.

“They had to spend money on overtime, trying to feed people, shelter people, all that stuff where there’s a lot of money that’s spent in that,” he said.

Luckily, Dail said Lenoir County had enough money in the fund balance to front that cost. But he is worried that if another storm hits, the money won’t be there.

In his nearly three decades in emergency services, Dail said he can only remember one or two cases when funding was put on hold to respond to other disasters. He said the damage caused by hurricanes so far this season in the country is unprecedented.

With a few more months left in the hurricane season, Dail said any storm landfalls may delay funding for Matthew further.

“Even if it doesn’t hit here in North Carolina, I mean if it hits somewhere else in the United States, I mean you’re right, it’s just that much more of a backlog,” he said.

There has been no timetable given by FEMA for when money will be diverted back to help those still suffering from Matthew.