Jacksonville man charged a second time with kidnapping, rape

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man previously acquitted of kidnapping and raping a woman is facing new charges of kidnapping and raping a woman at gunpoint.

Vicente Munoz Delgado Jr., 26, of Rocky Run Road in Jacksonville was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape and first-degree forced sex offense in connection with an incident the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said happened between April and August last year.

Delgado tried to avoid arrest but, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, was captured in Hubert while trying to run away, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Delgado and the suspect knew each other, deputies said.

Delgado is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under $1,610,000.00 secured appearance bond.

At the time of his arrest Delgado was out of custody under a $400,000 appearance bond for an assault on a female charge in a separate case.

In 2015, Delgado was arrested and charged with rape, kidnapping and a number of other charges, according to the Jacksonville Daily News.

The paper reports his first trial ended in a mistrial when two jurors were seen discussing the trial near the courthouse steps, and he was acquitted when retried.