Hurricane Jose causes ocean overwash along Outer Banks

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — The ocean is washing over parts of North Carolina’s Outer Banks as Hurricane Jose passes well to the east.

The state Transportation Department said in a Facebook post Monday that ocean overwash has occurred at Pea Island, Rodanthe, Avon and Hatteras village on Hatteras Island. About 4 inches (10 centimeters) of standing water was reported on N.C. Highway 12 at the northern end of Rodanthe.

Jose was about 270 miles (440 kilometers) east-southeast of Cape Hatteras on Monday morning and moving north at 9 mph (15 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).

DOT is urging drivers to drive slowly through the water. All roads are passable.

Two more high tides are expected before conditions improve.

The National Weather Service warns of dangerous rip currents along the coast.