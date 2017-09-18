Greenville police investigating after woman’s body discovered

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered Monday afternoon.

Officers responded around 1:32 p.m. to a report of a possible dead body on the 1500 block of Beatty Street, which is near Greenville Public Works, about a block away from Evans and 14th streets.

The body was found outside the fence of the public works building along the railroad tracks.

Officers said they do not know how long the body has been there or the race or age of the woman.

Greenville police said they do not suspect foul play.

The body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office where they will review the body, determine a cause of death and do a toxicology report.