Greenville police investigating after woman’s body discovered

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered Monday afternoon.

Officers responded around 1:32 p.m. to a report of a possible dead body on the 1500 block of Beatty Street, which is near Greenville Public Works, about a block away from Evans and 14th streets.

The body was found outside the fence of the public works building along the railroad tracks.

Officers said they do not know how long the body has been there or the race or age of the woman.

Greenville police said they do not suspect foul play.

The body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office where they will review the body, determine a cause of death and do a toxicology report.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s