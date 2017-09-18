Florida family evacuating from Irma takes shelter in Kinston

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One Florida family fleeing from Irma found refuge in Kinston.

Mirtha Varela, her husband and two kids had to keep moving north as Irma approached Miami as a Category 5.

They eventually ended up staying at the Neuse Nature Park.

She has been homeschooling Olivia and Adrian, ages 6 and 9, at the public library and planetarium.

Varela said she has been amazed by the warm welcome they have received from the people of eastern North Carolina.

“There’s been an outpouring of support from the community,” said Varela. “We have been very surprised by the overwhelming support. If we could thank everyone who has been so kind and generous, you know, everyone was amazed there’s Floridians here in N.C. hiding from the storm.”

Her husband found temporary work in the city to help pay for their trip back.

They hope to return to their house by this weekend and have been told by people back home that it didn’t suffer any structural damage.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s