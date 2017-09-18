First lady of N.C. awards 22 grants to schools and YMCAs

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–A statewide initiative to address hunger and childhood nutrition kicked off at one school in Duplin County Monday.

First lady of N.C. Kristen Cooper joined United Health Foundation and Whole Kids Foundation to award 22 grants on Monday totaling $44,000 to schools and YMCA’s statewide.

The first one was at North Duplin Junior/Senior High School.

Schools will use the grants to either build a vegetable garden or expand a current one as a way to promote healthy eating and provide educational resources about agriculture and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“It will help them understand the impacts that eating good food has on everything from the way they perform in the classroom, to the way they perform on a sports field, to the way they can perform in life,” Nona Evans, President of the Whole Kids Foundation said.

According to Whole Kids Foundation, studies show gardening combined with a healthy lunch encourages healthier food choices.

Cooper helped present the grant and participated in a roundtable discussion about obesity and hunger afterward.

“We have a real problem with children being hungry,” Cooper said. “One in four children in the state live with some food insecurity. We also have a problem with the kinds of food kids are eating.”

Cooper said chronic diseases like Type II Diabetes and high blood pressure are becoming more prevalent in elementary age children because of the unhealthy foods they consume.

North Duplin Jr./Sr. High School was chosen out of 1,300 applications because of its commitment to promoting agriculture.

Student Melissa Smith is part of the FFA and will serve as a leader to her peers to encourage healthy eating.

“We are so rich in our community and just to have the awareness and to have the hands-on experience that we have for this garden is great,” Smith said. “This could possibly be our future: growing food.”

Students at the school already have raised vegetable beds and greenhouses, but the new garden will be planted in a common area of the school. Students hope to begin work immediately.