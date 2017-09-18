First Alert Tropical Update: Jose stays well off NC coast

TROPICS: Hurricane Jose will pass 250 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras Monday night. Outer rain bands from the storm will bring wind and rain to the coast Monday into Tuesday. Large swells from the storm will lead to rough surf, a high rip current risk, and the chance for some minor ocean overwash. Tropical Depression Lee and Hurricane Maria have also formed in the open Atlantic but are still over a week away from any potential impact to the U.S.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 70 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast