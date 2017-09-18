First Alert Forecast: A few coastal impacts from Hurricane Jose

SUMMARY: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the coastal waters of the Outer Banks. Outer rain bands from Jose will impact the coast Monday into Tuesday. Weather turns pleasant mid-week.

THIS MORNING: Cloudy with some areas of patchy fog. Temps are comfortable with a breezy northerly wind of 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly along the coast. Winds will be breezy, 10 to 20 mph inland, with higher gusts along the coast. Winds will be out of the north, thus the humidity will be lower. Temperatures will stay cooler, in the upper 70s coastal and lower 80s inland.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy overnight with a few passing coastal showers. Winds will remain breezy, out of the north at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will stay on the comfortable side.

A LOOK AHEAD: Outer rain bands from Jose will linger at the coast through Tuesday then high pressure moves in and brings quiet weather and sunshine for the middle and end of the week.


TROPICS:Hurricane Jose will pass 250 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras Monday night. Outer rain bands from the storm will bring wind and rain to the coast Monday into Tuesday. Large swells from the storm will lead to rough surf, a high rip current risk, and the chance for some minor ocean overwash. Tropical Depression Lee and Hurricane Maria have also formed in the open Atlantic but are still over a week away from any potential impact to the U.S.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Mon
70° F
precip:
20%
10am
Mon
73° F
precip:
20%
11am
Mon
75° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
70° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
69° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
68° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
66° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
66° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
66° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
66° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
66° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
66° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
69° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
72° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
84° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
69° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
68° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
67° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
67° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
67° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
66° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
66° F
precip:
10%
