First Alert Forecast: A few coastal impacts from Hurricane Jose

SUMMARY: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the coastal waters of the Outer Banks. Outer rain bands from Jose will impact the coast Monday into Tuesday. Weather turns pleasant mid-week.



THIS MORNING: Cloudy with some areas of patchy fog. Temps are comfortable with a breezy northerly wind of 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly along the coast. Winds will be breezy, 10 to 20 mph inland, with higher gusts along the coast. Winds will be out of the north, thus the humidity will be lower. Temperatures will stay cooler, in the upper 70s coastal and lower 80s inland.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy overnight with a few passing coastal showers. Winds will remain breezy, out of the north at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will stay on the comfortable side.

A LOOK AHEAD: Outer rain bands from Jose will linger at the coast through Tuesday then high pressure moves in and brings quiet weather and sunshine for the middle and end of the week.



TROPICS:Hurricane Jose will pass 250 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras Monday night. Outer rain bands from the storm will bring wind and rain to the coast Monday into Tuesday. Large swells from the storm will lead to rough surf, a high rip current risk, and the chance for some minor ocean overwash. Tropical Depression Lee and Hurricane Maria have also formed in the open Atlantic but are still over a week away from any potential impact to the U.S.

