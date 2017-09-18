Family, friends to celebrate the life of 10-year-old killed in accident

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A celebration of life is planned on Tuesday for a 10-year-old killed in a Beaufort County car accident.

Hannah Diane Cuthrell died on the morning of Friday, Sept. 15 in a multi-vehicle accident.

1st Sgt. Gary Brown with the North Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened on US 264 Eastbound near Lizzard Slip Road in Washington. The call came in around 8:15 a.m.

He says Hannah’s mother, Margaret Kristen Cuthrell, was driving and her younger brother was also in the vehicle. 1st Sgt. Brown says their injuries, if any, were minor.

Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.

Kristen Cuthrell is a professor at East Carolina University and serves as the Interim Director of the Rural Education Institute.

According to Hannah Cuthrell’s obituary, the celebration of life will happen at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Covenant Church in Winterville.

