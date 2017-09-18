Deputies: Runaway teen call leads to 30-year-old man faces statutory rape charges

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Police officers and deputies in Edgecombe County arrest a man for statutory rape while investigating a report of a runway juvenile.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Tarboro Police officers responded to a report of runaway juvenile on Kathryn Lane.

When investigators arrived they found a 13-year-old sleeping inside the home. Deputies say 30-year-old German Capetillo was also inside the home.

During the course of the investigators, deputies and officers learned the two had performed sexual acts.

Capetillo was charged with statutory rape and taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center. Investigators say he is being held without bond because he considered a high flight risk.