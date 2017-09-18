‘Armed and dangerous’ Nash County murder suspect kills self, deputies say

CBS North Carolina Published:

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted in connection with a fatal Nashville shooting killed himself in a Nash County cemetery, the sheriff’s office said.

Michael Steven Stell, 34, was wanted for murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 9000 block of Grover Road, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a shooting call on Sunday and upon arrival, discovered a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Brian Scott Keen, Jr., 31, of Elm City.

Witnesses to the shooting identified the suspect as Stell and told deputies that he fled the scene in a green Chevrolet Tahoe.

Stell was considered armed and dangerous when committed suicide in an unnamed cemetery.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s