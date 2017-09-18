‘Armed and dangerous’ Nash County murder suspect kills self, deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted in connection with a fatal Nashville shooting killed himself in a Nash County cemetery, the sheriff’s office said.

Michael Steven Stell, 34, was wanted for murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 9000 block of Grover Road, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a shooting call on Sunday and upon arrival, discovered a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Brian Scott Keen, Jr., 31, of Elm City.

Witnesses to the shooting identified the suspect as Stell and told deputies that he fled the scene in a green Chevrolet Tahoe.

Stell was considered armed and dangerous when committed suicide in an unnamed cemetery.