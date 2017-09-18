8 arrested in Pamlico Co. drug bust targeting dealers, traffickers

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people as part of an operation targeting drug dealers and traffickers.
The Sheriff’s Office said investigators seized methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, prescription medication and cash.
Investigators utilized undercover officers to conducted controlled purchases, the execution of search warrants, traffic stops and other investigative measures during the investigation.
The following suspects were arrested and face the following charges:
Gregory Michael Hopkins
Alliance
Possess SCH II, Possess SCH III, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $6,025.00
Melinda Starr Blevins
Grantsboro
Charged with: Destruction of Evidence, Possessing Methamphetamine, Possession of SCH VI, Sell and Deliver Sch II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $30.000
Benjamin R. Cooke
Grantsboro
Charged with: Sell and Deliver Sch II, Manufacture Sch II, Conspire to Sell and Deliver Sch II
Bond: $30,000.00
Damond Shakarian Meritt
Oriental
Charged with: Sell and Deliver Sch II
Bond: $10,000.00
William Scott Smith
Mesic
Charged with: Conspire to Sell and Deliver Heroin
Bond: $10,000.00
Johnnie Robert Isenhart
Bayboro
Charged with: PWIMSD Heroin, Trafficking Heroin by Possession, Trafficking Heroin by Transport, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $70,000.00
Lawrence Earl Isenhart JR.
Stonewall
Charged with: PWIMSD Heroin, Trafficking Heroin by Possession, Trafficking Heroin by Transport, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $80,000.00
Vernon Arthur Miller
Grantsboro
Charged with: DWLR, Trafficking in Opium by Possession, Trafficking in Opium by Transportation, Possession of Methamphetamine
Bond: $150.000.00