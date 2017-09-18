8 arrested in Pamlico Co. drug bust targeting dealers, traffickers

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people as part of an operation targeting drug dealers and traffickers.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators seized methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, prescription medication and cash.

Investigators utilized undercover officers to conducted controlled purchases, the execution of search warrants, traffic stops and other investigative measures during the investigation.

The following suspects were arrested and face the following charges:

Gregory Michael Hopkins

Alliance

Possess SCH II, Possess SCH III, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $6,025.00

Melinda Starr Blevins

Grantsboro

Charged with: Destruction of Evidence, Possessing Methamphetamine, Possession of SCH VI, Sell and Deliver Sch II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $30.000

Benjamin R. Cooke

Grantsboro

Charged with: Sell and Deliver Sch II, Manufacture Sch II, Conspire to Sell and Deliver Sch II

Bond: $30,000.00

Damond Shakarian Meritt

Oriental

Charged with: Sell and Deliver Sch II

Bond: $10,000.00

William Scott Smith

Mesic

Charged with: Conspire to Sell and Deliver Heroin

Bond: $10,000.00

Johnnie Robert Isenhart

Bayboro

Charged with: PWIMSD Heroin, Trafficking Heroin by Possession, Trafficking Heroin by Transport, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $70,000.00

Lawrence Earl Isenhart JR.

Stonewall

Charged with: PWIMSD Heroin, Trafficking Heroin by Possession, Trafficking Heroin by Transport, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $80,000.00

Vernon Arthur Miller

Grantsboro

Charged with: DWLR, Trafficking in Opium by Possession, Trafficking in Opium by Transportation, Possession of Methamphetamine

Bond: $150.000.00

