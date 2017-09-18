2 Greenville teens charged with 30 vehicle break-ins, 2 shootings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Greenville teens have been charged with 30 vehicle break-ins, stealing firearms and two shootings.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shaquille Pittman and Cevontay Roundtree in connection to the charges.

Pittman robbed a woman at the D&N Mobile Home Park with a wooden board or stick on April 3, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said.

Then, over the summer, the Sheriff’s Office said Pittman and Roundtree broke into multiple vehicles in the area of Barrus Construction Road, Old River Road and Highway 33.

The teens shot at one man on Hwy 33 West after breaking into his neighbor’s vehicle, deputies said.

They also shot at another person who chased them after they broke into his vehicle, deputies said.

Shaquille Pittman received a $1,100,000 secure bond.

Cevontay Roundtree received a $1,000,000 secure bond.

 

