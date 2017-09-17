VIDEO: Families reflect on terrifying moments at NC fair caught on tape

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY/WNCT) – Two North Carolina families are still considering themselves lucky after an accident at the Central Carolina Fair Friday night.

Brenda Kinle and Angela Roach felt helpless, looking up at a tilting Ferris wheel ride as their sons were trapped inside.

“That’s your babies up there,” said Angela Roach. “You can’t do anything to protect them. You’re at the bottom just lifeless.”

Cellphone video shows Carlos and Hunter leaning sideways in their cart, at almost a 90 degree angle. A fair worker had climbed up to try to help, before the cart gave way, sending the fair worker tumbling to the ground.

“I thought that something bad was going to happen like one of us was going to pass away,” said Carlos.

Both boys have had difficulty sleeping since the incident.

The fair employee who fell was treated and released, returning back to work on Saturday.