Panthers slip by Bills in Zay Jones’ return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Carolina’s defense allowed only three points for the second straight week, and Graham Gano converted three field goals as the Panthers held on to defeat the Buffalo Bills 9-3 on Sunday.

The Panthers (2-0) held Tyrod Taylor and LeSean McCoy in check all day, limiting the Bills (1-1) to 176 yards and 10 first downs. McCoy had 9 yards on 12 carries and Taylor had 125 yards passing.

The Panthers had three sacks, two by Julius Peppers in his first home game since re-signing with them. The Panthers needed a late stop to seal the win.

Buffalo rookie Zay Jones tried to make a diving catch on fourth-and-11, but couldn’t haul in the pass at the Carolina 3 with 9 seconds remaining.

The Panthers have not allowed a touchdown in two games after beating San Francisco 23-3 in Week 1. But they lost tight end Greg Olsen in the second quarter to a broken right foot. Olsen did not miss a game in his previous 10 pro seasons. Cam Newton was 20 of 32 for 228 yards but was sacked six times by Sean McDermott’s defense.

McDermott was Panthers defensive coordinator for the previous six seasons before taking over as head coach of the Bills earlier this year. The Bills were outgained 193-39 in the first half, but only trailed 6-0 because of their defense.