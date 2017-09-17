Greenville church celebrates 150 year anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One church in Greenville celebrated its 150th birthday Sunday.

Over 300 people were in attendance.

“We have been looking forward to this, the people show so much love here and show so much compassion toward one another, it’s just rewarding to see people come together,” Pastor James Tripp said.

Members say the church’s rich history makes the milestone mean more.

“We are a post slavery church. Slavery ended in 1865, and we started in 1867,” church member MIldred Atkinson Council said. “After that, we have been through every period in history that has ever happened in the United States of America.”

“We have people that attended the white church because the blacks did not have their own church, so not being permitted to participate in the services, just to be able to go worship with them and hear the word, which turned out to be a great thing for us because they were able to establish their own churches by hearing the word,” Tripp said.

“Now it’s awesome that we are able to worship freely and give all the honor and praise he deserves.”church member Delphine Parker said.

They say through trials and tribulations, they have grown into the congregation they are today.

“We have come by family and we have come by depending on each other and uniting and all of us coming together in unity,” church member Mother Carolyn Glass said.

“We have made it this far by the grace of God,” Tripp said.

Congressman G.K. Butterfield was also in attendance at the service, gifting the church $150 for its anniversary and adding the event to the congressional record.