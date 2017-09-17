FIRST ON 9: GPD investigating shooting, stabbing

Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police is investigating a shooting and stabbing that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, it happened near the intersection of Davis St. and Ward St. around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Several people had gotten into an argument near the H & K Mart. Police say one person was stabbed three times. The suspect then fired a single shot at a second victim who was sitting in a car. That shot hit the car, but not the person inside of it.

The victim who was stabbed was transferred to Vidant with non-life threatening injuries.

Greenville Police say the incident is still under investigation, and no suspect has been arrested. They said they do have leads in the case.

They believe the suspect and victims knew each other.

