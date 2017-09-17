First Alert Tropical Update: Jose stays well off the North Carolina coast but two new systems emerge

Published: Updated:

TROPICS: Hurricane Jose will pass 250 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras Monday night. Outer rain bands from the storm will bring wind and rain to the coast Monday into Tuesday. Large swells from the storm will lead to rough surf, a high rip current risk, and the chance for some minor ocean overwash. Tropical Storms Lee and Maria have also formed in the open Atlantic but are still over a week away from any potential impact to the U.S.

 

Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
