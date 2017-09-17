First Alert Forecast: Clouds and rain return to the East

SUMMARY: Clouds and rain return to the East today as an axis of moisture associated with an old front moves onshore. Outer rain bands from Jose will impact the coast Monday into Tuesday.

TODAY: Plenty of clouds and limited sunshine with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be around 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and a storm. Highs will be in the 60’s inland, 70’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Clouds and some sun with showers and storms, especially at the coast. Highs will again be around 80.

A LOOK AHEAD: Outer rain bands from Jose will linger at the coast through Tuesday then high pressure moves in and brings quiet weather and sunshine for the middle and end of the week.


TROPICS: Hurricane Jose will pass 250 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras Monday night. Outer rain bands from the storm will bring wind and rain to the coast Monday into Tuesday. Large swells from the storm will lead to rough surf, a high rip current risk, and the chance for some minor ocean overwash. Tropical Storms Lee and Maria have also formed in the open Atlantic but are still over a week away from any potential impact to the U.S.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
30%
4pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
70° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
69° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
69° F
precip:
20%
3am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
69° F
precip:
20%
8am
Mon
69° F
precip:
20%
9am
Mon
71° F
precip:
20%
10am
Mon
73° F
precip:
20%
11am
Mon
75° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
70° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
69° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
68° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
68° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
68° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
68° F
precip:
10%
