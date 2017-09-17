Dozens participate in tenth annual Splash and Dash Kid’s Triathlon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sunday was the tenth annual Splash and Dash Kid’s Triathlon.

Close to 100 kids ages six to 14 competed in swimming, biking and running as their family and friends cheered them on along the sidelines.

Organizers say the children really like the event, and it helps them be active and involved in the community.

“Just the achievement of completing the course,” rec assistant John Barrow said. “It’s not about if they win or lose. It’s just about competing and being able to finish.

All participants earned a t-shirt and medal for completing the event.

All proceeds benefit the Pitt County Special Olympics