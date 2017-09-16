Tar Heels dominate in first win of the season

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Chazz Surratt ran for two touchdowns and threw for one and North Carolina dominated Old Dominion 53-23 Saturday.

The game wasn’t quite the 80-20 victory the Tar Heels (1-2) handed the Monarchs four years ago, but seemed to have the potential for that as North Carolina took a 39-7 lead at halftime. The mistake-prone Monarchs’ only points in the half came on a 100-yard kickoff return by Isaiah Harper.

North Carolina scored three touchdowns, each on a drive lasting under 2 minutes, in a span of 4:12 in the second quarter.

With students streaming for the exits before halftime, Old Dominion (2-1) turned to 17-year-old freshman Steven Williams Jr., at quarterback. The lefthander used a 19-yard run to set the Monarchs up at the UNC 5, but fumbled the ball away two plays later.