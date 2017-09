GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite being the underdog, the ECU Pirates are looking to upset 16th ranked Virginia Tech when they play at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

ECU (0-2) is coming off back-to-back losses to JMU and West Virginia. Meanwhile, the Hokies (2-0) have taken care of their business so far, starting with back-to-back wins of West Virginia and Delaware.

Stay with WNCT for score alerts and for full highlights and reaction tonight.