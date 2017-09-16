NC Ferries shut down in some coast communities ahead of Hurricane Jose

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Although a direct landfall is not expected, Hurricane Jose will pass close enough to cause rough seas along portions of North Carolina’s coast.

Due to unsafe conditions, the NC Ferry Service announced they would be shutting down passenger ferries from Beaufort to Shackleford Banks Sunday and Monday.

Passenger ferries from Harkers Island will operate Sunday, but switch to a one ferry per hour schedule Monday beginning at 9:15 a.m.

Along with interruptions to ferry schedules, officials are also warning those along the coast to be wary of rough surf and strong rip currents.