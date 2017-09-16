“Hopi” on the road to recovery in hopes of a new forever home

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — “She loves all other people. She loves other dogs. Interested in the cats. She loves to cuddle. Crates well,” said Bea Hamilton, president of Misplaced Mutts.

These words describe a six month old pup named “Hopi”, who had to be rescued from a backyard where she was abandoned with a chain and flea collar growing into her neck.

“They said they needed a rescue, so we said we could rescue her,” said Hamilton. “She would have had to go back into the S.P.C.A. shelter and really what we want is for her to recover in a home setting.”

Although it may look like “Hopi” is wearing a collar, those are actually her battle wounds.

She isn’t letting her “ruff” past stop her from having a dog-gone good life.

“Dogs forget and forgive a lot better than what we do,” said Hamilton.

The dog rescue, based out of Carteret County, “Misplaced Mutts”, have taken her in and found her a foster home while she heals.

“She’s a good girl,” said Hamilton. “I think for her, she’s just grateful to be not where she was.”

A foster home not only means a new house for Hopi, but another chance at life.

“We can take a dog and put it in a home setting and when somebody goes to look at it, it’s running and romping and playing in the yard,” said Mitchell.

Which will give Hopi the opportunity to find a family who will love her forever.

“You can tell right away if the match is right or not,” said foster mom, Brooke Wheatley. “Between the person and the puppy, when it is right, it’s just great. You can feel it. And that’s what makes it easy to let them go. You know they have a good home.”

“Misplaced Mutts” are always looking for donations and foster homes. If you’re interested, you can reach out to them on their Facebook page. To help, click here.

As for Hopi, she will be looking for a home as soon as she is healed.