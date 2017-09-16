First Alert Tropical Update: Jose stays well off the North Carolina coast but two new systems emerge

TROPICS: The center of Jose will pass between Cape Hatteras and Bermuda this weekend. Even though landfall is not expected, a few outer rain bands are expected, especially at the coast, Sunday into Monday. Seas will be high, with an elevated rip current risk. Tropical Depression 14 and Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 are still well out in the Atlantic, but bear watching. Both systems are at least 8-14 days away from any potential impact to the U.S.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 75 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 10% 84 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 40% 79 ° F precip: 60% 79 ° F precip: 50% 79 ° F precip: 60% 79 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 60% 76 ° F precip: 50% 74 ° F precip: 50% 72 ° F precip: 40% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast