First Alert Tropical Update: Jose stays well off the North Carolina coast but two new systems emerge

By Published: Updated:

TROPICS: The center of Jose will pass between Cape Hatteras and Bermuda this weekend. Even though landfall is not expected, a few outer rain bands are expected, especially at the coast, Sunday into Monday. Seas will be high, with an elevated rip current risk. Tropical Depression 14 and Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 are still well out in the Atlantic, but bear watching. Both systems are at least 8-14 days away from any potential impact to the U.S.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

11am
Sat
75° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
71° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
69° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
68° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
68° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
67° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
68° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
69° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
70° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
73° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
60%
7pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
50%
8pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
50%
9pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
70° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
70° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
69° F
precip:
20%
6am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
69° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
70° F
precip:
20%
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
