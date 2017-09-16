First Alert Forecast: A nice summer Saturday then clouds and rain from Jose move in

SUMMARY: High pressure over the Appalachians keeps the East mostly quiet today, but the outer rain bands from Jose arrive tonight into tomorrow.



TODAY: Clouds and sun with the chance for an afternoon storm. Highs will be in the 80’s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Lows will be in the 60’s inland, 70’s at the coast.

SUNDAY: Clouds and some sun with scattered showers and a few storms. This will come from the outer rain bands of Jose. Mostly minor impacts are expected as the storm stays well off the North Carolina coast, much like what we saw from Irma.

A LOOK AHEAD: A leftover shower or storm possible Monday as Jose pulls away then high pressure builds in and stays in control for much of the rest of next week. That will give us sunshine and quiet weather for much of next week.



TROPICS: The center of Jose will pass between Cape Hatteras and Bermuda this weekend. Even though landfall is not expected, a few outer rain bands are expected. especially at the coast Sunday into Monday. Seas will be high, with an elevated rip current risk.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 73 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 10% 84 ° F precip: 10% 84 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 40% 79 ° F precip: 60% 79 ° F precip: 50% 79 ° F precip: 60% 79 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 60% 76 ° F precip: 50% 74 ° F precip: 50% 72 ° F precip: 40% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast