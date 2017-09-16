Coast Guard rescues man after boat capsizes near Camp Lejeune

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coast Guard rescued a man after his boat capsized near Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Saturday.

A person on the beach saw the boat capsize and called watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina in Wilmington at about 11:55 a.m. to report that a 23-foot boat with two people aboard capsized in the vicinity of Browns Inlet.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a 45-foot Response Boat — Medium crew from Station Emerald Isle.

Once on scene, the boat crew picked up the man who was sitting on top the overturned boat’s hull. The other man had swum to shore.

BoatUS is slated to salvage the vessel.

“A good Samaritan on the beach saw the boat capsize and did a good deed by calling the Coast Guard right away,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Brett Utz, the Station Emerald Isle watchstander for the case. “That immediate notification allowed our crew to reach the distressed person quicker and may have helped prevent an unfortunate situation from worsening.”