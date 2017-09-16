Coast Guard rescues 5 after boat capsizes in Oregon Inlet

OREGON INLET, N.C (WAVY) – The Coast Guard rescued five people after a boat capsized on the Oregon Inlet Bar.

Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet was notified at 5 p.m. and launched a Motor Lifeboat. Upon arrival, the boat crew spotted the vessel capsized in rough water, along with numerous pieces of debris in the water.

The crew spotted five people on board all huddled together, struggling to stay together and above water.

The crew was able to get to the people to safety.

The five people were transported back to the Station where Dare County EMS was awaiting to assist and transport to local hospital. A woman was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital but the nature of her injuries are unknown.