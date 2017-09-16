Annual event aims to work mind, body & spirit

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society hosted the annual event in Greenville on Saturday

Both men and women were invited to the York Memorial AME Zion Church to attend the workshop.

There were different sessions to take part in such as Christian Marriage, Leadership, and cooking with kids.

The event served a brunch for participants and was a way for many to honor the legacy of those who came before them.

Lydia Staton is an organizer of the event and said it’s important to share the power of knowledge with a younger generation.

Station said, “It’s our history that we share our history and that we honor those pioneer women of the AME Zion Church.”

Organizers said they change the theme of the event every year and hope it continues to attract more people in the future.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s