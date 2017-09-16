Annual event aims to work mind, body & spirit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society hosted the annual event in Greenville on Saturday

Both men and women were invited to the York Memorial AME Zion Church to attend the workshop.

There were different sessions to take part in such as Christian Marriage, Leadership, and cooking with kids.

The event served a brunch for participants and was a way for many to honor the legacy of those who came before them.

Lydia Staton is an organizer of the event and said it’s important to share the power of knowledge with a younger generation.

Station said, “It’s our history that we share our history and that we honor those pioneer women of the AME Zion Church.”

Organizers said they change the theme of the event every year and hope it continues to attract more people in the future.