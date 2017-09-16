2 Ft. Bragg soldiers among trio charged in Fayetteville double murder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three men in connection with the deaths of two men found shot in the parking lot of a Fayetteville restaurant earlier this month.

Ferris Brown, Javier Johnson and Davion Chambers are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

All three are in the Cumberland County Detention Center with no bond.

Brown, 20, and Johnson, 19, are active duty U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Ft. Bragg. Brown is with the 1-17th Calvary Regiment; Johnson is with the 2-504th 82nd Airborne Division. Chambers, 19, is from Fayetteville.

Two men were found shot inside a parked vehicle just before midnight on September 5 in the parking lot of Smokey Bones Restaurant on Skibo Road. Both were found by officers doing security checks at the business.

Dareon Tyrese Cook, 18, died at the scene. Jonathan David Goodman, 32, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Fayetteville Police said Saturday that robbery was the motive for the deadly shootings.