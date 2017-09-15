WNCT hosts telethon to benefit Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – WNCT 9 On Your Side is hosting a telethon Friday to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina.

Ronald McDonald Houses are all over the United States.

The money raised will directly benefit families and the expansion of the facility.

Starting at 6am Friday, 9 On Your Side encourages everyone to call and give whatever they can to the cause.

For a family to stay a night at the house is 10 dollars and if they stay the year – it’s over 3 thousand.

Between the two houses, there are dozens of rooms helping families here in the east and those who travel to receive care.

This is the first ever telethon for the Ronald McDonald house of Eastern North Carolina.

“Our plan for the money is to be able to help and go directly to support our families,” said Meghan Woolard, Executive Director for the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina. “We constantly have a waiting list here and in our rooms across the street at our hospital house as well.”

The money provides things such as hot meals, laundry, showers and a room to stay in.

The telethon is happening at WNCT and runs from 6am to 7pm.