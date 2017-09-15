Touchdown Friday-Week 5

Here is the schedule for Week 5 of the high school football season for Touchdown Friday:

 

TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9

(1) Wallace-Rose Hill (IDLE)

(2) East Duplin vs Wilmington Ashley

(3) Tarboro at SW Edgecombe

(4) West Carteret vs Lee County

(5) Havelock vs Rocky Mount

(6) Kinston at Southern Wayne

(7) Edenton vs Currituck

(8) DH Conley vs West Craven

(9) Jacksonville vs New Bern

(9) Southside vs North Duplin

 

North Pitt at Ayden-Grifton

Farmville Central at Greene Central

Croatan at White Oak

Camden at Riverside

Wilson Hunt at Beddingfield

Lakewood at North Lenoir

Wilson Fike at Clayton

Northern Nash at Northampton

Bertie at Washington

Rocky Mount Prep at Swansboro

James Kenan at Northside-Jacksonville

Dixon at Topsail

Pasquotank at Perquimans

JH Rose at Franklington

Plymouth at Northampton Co.

Northside-Pinetown at Manteo

Pamlico at Kipp Pride

South Lenoir at Rosewood

Hertford County at South Central

 

