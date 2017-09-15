Touchdown Friday-Week 5

Here is the schedule for Week 5 of the high school football season for Touchdown Friday:
TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9
(1) Wallace-Rose Hill (IDLE)
(2) East Duplin vs Wilmington Ashley
(3) Tarboro at SW Edgecombe
(4) West Carteret vs Lee County
(5) Havelock vs Rocky Mount
(6) Kinston at Southern Wayne
(7) Edenton vs Currituck
(8) DH Conley vs West Craven
(9) Jacksonville vs New Bern
(9) Southside vs North Duplin
North Pitt at Ayden-Grifton
Farmville Central at Greene Central
Croatan at White Oak
Camden at Riverside
Wilson Hunt at Beddingfield
Lakewood at North Lenoir
Wilson Fike at Clayton
Northern Nash at Northampton
Bertie at Washington
Rocky Mount Prep at Swansboro
James Kenan at Northside-Jacksonville
Dixon at Topsail
Pasquotank at Perquimans
JH Rose at Franklington
Plymouth at Northampton Co.
Northside-Pinetown at Manteo
Pamlico at Kipp Pride
South Lenoir at Rosewood
Hertford County at South Central