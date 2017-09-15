The Latest: Soldier injured in training exercise dies, 7 other injured

Related Coverage Fort Bragg soldiers injured in explosion during training exercise

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on soldiers injured in a training incident at Fort Bragg (all times local):

7 p.m.

The Army says a soldier injured during a training exercise at Fort Bragg in North Carolina has died.

Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt says in a news release that 32-year-old Staff Sgt. Alexander P. Dalida of Dunstable, Massachusetts, died during a training exercise Thursday. Bockholt said the cause of death is under investigation.

Dalida was assigned to 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne), U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg. He enlisted in the Army in 2006.

The Army’s Special Operations Command said the students hurt Thursday were from the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School and they were at a range on base.

___

3:50 p.m.

The Army says eight special operations soldiers were training with demolitions when they were injured at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

The Army’s Special Operations Command said the students hurt Thursday were from the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School and they were at a range on base.

Their injuries came one day after 15 Marines were hospitalized when their amphibious vehicle caught fire at Camp Pendleton in California.

Also, a soldier was killed Tuesday night during hoist training for medical helicopter evacuations at Fort Hood in Texas.

___

2 p.m.

An Army spokesman says eight soldiers were hurt during a U.S. special operations forces training exercise at Fort Bragg.

Army Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt said he doesn’t know the extent of the injuries suffered by the soldiers Thursday. They were all taken to the Womack Army Medical Center on base for treatment.

Initial reports called it an explosion, but Bockholt says he could not confirm that. He says the military is trying to determine exactly what happened.

About 57,000 soldiers are attacked to Fort Bragg, which is next to Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The Army’s Special Operations Command has about 23,000 soldiers spread over several sites.

___

12:20 p.m.

An explosion during a training exercise injured a number of U.S. special operations forces at Fort Bragg on Thursday.

The soldiers were taken to the Army base’s Womack Army Medical Center for treatment, said Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt, a spokesman for the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command, which is based at Fort Bragg.

Bockholt didn’t yet know the number of soldiers injured or the extent of those injuries. He also could not say what exactly caused them.

More than 50,000 active duty personnel are attached to Fort Bragg, located in Fayetteville, N.C. It is the largest Army installation by population and covers about 161,000 acres. The Special Operations Command has about 23,000 soldiers spread over several sites.