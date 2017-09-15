Local toddler to be featured in Times Square for Down Syndrome Awareness Month

STELLA, N.C. (WNCT)–The smiling face of a Stella toddler will be seen by thousands in Times Square on September 16th.

Samuel Droberg was chosen out of 2,000 photo entries to appear in Times Square tomorrow to kick off Down syndrome Awareness month, which begins in October.

His mother, Rebecca Droberg, says the family couldn’t be happier and plans to have internet friends send them videos of Samuel in Times Square

Samuel has a rare form of Down syndrome called translocation that only affects four percent of babies with the disorder.

But Samuel’s mom wants folks to know that people with Down syndrome can have a normal life too.

“There is hope,” she said. “You will have the same expectations you’d have with your typically developing children. Samuel is expected to go to school, to graduate, and to attend secondary education.”

Samuel’s picture can be seen between 9:10 a.m. and 9:20 a.m Saturday.

Droberg says she hopes Samuel’s involvement can raise awareness both nationally and locally.

“This is not just a national thing going on in Times Square,” she said. “Locally, we have a decent size group here and individuals representing the community.”

That group is the Down Syndrome Network of Onslow and Carteret Counties. The organization is holding its 6th annual Buddy Walk and 1st Buddy Run on October 7th to raise local awareness.

You can find more information about DSNOCC here, and more information about the Buddy Walk event here.