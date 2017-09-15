Irma impacts fall allergy season

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Although Irma by-passed us here in the east she could be affecting allergy season.

Dr. Sherif Taha with allergy partners of eastern Carolina says the fall allergy season is one of the worst.

But a hurricane can bring wind and flooding water and increased humidity.

Flooding means more moisture and humidity potential for mold and dust mites.

“The worst thing if you have allergies if you are pollen allergic is to have a lot of wind because that can move the pollen and makes the allergy symptoms more severe,” said Dr. Taha

Doctor Taha added the best remedy is first prevention.

That means avoiding areas where pollen’s  or molds are prominent, but always consult with a doctor if symptoms worsen.

