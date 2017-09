WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Friday morning fatal accident in Beaufort County.

Highway Patrol says it happened on US 264 Eastbound near Lizzard Slip Road in Washington.

The call came in around 8:22 a.m.

Troopers are investigating. No word yet on other injuries.

