Greenville approves $2 million plan to commemorate Sycamore Hill Baptist Church

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town Common in Greenville is about to make a few changes to the western part of the park.

The Greenville City Council approved the nearly $2 million project last night to create a landmark in commemoration of the Sycamore Hill Baptist Church.

The Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza is part of the Town Common master plan.

The church and land once served as a staple in the city’s African-American community.

Lillian Outterbridge, an advocate for the project, said it’s a win for the church and the community.

“I think there are people in Greenville who realize that we made mistakes and until we correct those mistakes, we’re not going to move as smoothly as we want to,” said Outterbridge.

The original church burned down in 1970.

Other events such as weddings, outdoor classes and performances will be used for the space.