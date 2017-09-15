First Alert Forecast: A warm and pleasant end to the workweek

SUMMARY: Nice, warm and sunny weather moves in for Saturday with a few showers for Sunday but pleasant weather winds down summer next week. Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy with areas of patchy fog. Temps are in the mid to upper 60s to around 70 inland and lower to mid 70s along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: A few afternoon isolated showers are possible. Skies will be partly cloudy with temps in the 80s. Winds will be light and variable.

TONIGHT: Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds are light and there are some areas of patchy fog.

WEEKEND: High pressure builds in for the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s under partly cloudy skies. A few passing showers and storms are possible on Sunday with Hurricane Jose passing just off shore.



TROPICS: Jose is continuing to move slowly. A more northward turn is possible by this weekend. The newest track has the cone of uncertainty just offshore by late weekend and into early next week. However, the exact track remains uncertain, so continue to monitor for any future changes.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 69 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 10% 84 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast