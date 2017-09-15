ECU announces 2017-18 Men’s Basketball Schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. — ECU will play a record-tying 19 regular season games inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum as a part of its 29-game slate for the 2017-18 campaign. It’s only the second time in school history that the Pirates have 19 regular season home games scheduled which previously occurred during the 2007-08 campaign.

The Pirates will open their eighth season under head coach Jeff Lebo on Nov. 12 at home against Coppin State, the first of 10 non-conference home games. ECU will play 11 non-conference games total with its lone road game slated at Rutgers on Friday, Nov. 24.

After opening the season with Coppin State, the Pirates will host Radford (Nov. 15), Central Connecticut State (Nov. 17) and Cleveland State (Nov. 20) to close out the opening four-game homestand before heading to the Garden State to face the Scarlet Knights the day after Thanksgiving.

The Pirates open a six-game homestand upon their return from New Jersey, beginning Nov. 26 against North Carolina A&T followed by games against UNCW (Nov. 30), Delaware State (Dec. 2) and Campbell (Dec. 4) before entering the exam break on Dec. 5. ECU will close out its non-conference schedule with games versus Charlotte (Dec. 18) and Grambling State (Dec. 21) prior to heading home for Christmas.

UNCW and Campbell each participated in postseason play last season.

The Pirates will begin American Athletic Conference play on the road against Tulsa on Dec. 28 before hosting 2017 NIT finalist UCF on New Year’s Eve to open their home conference schedule. Additional home matchups in The American include Wichita State (Jan. 11), Houston (Jan. 14), USF (Jan.17), Tulane (Jan. 31), Memphis (Feb. 3), UConn (Feb. 18), SMU (Feb. 21) and Tulsa (March 1).

The Pirates will make return trips to each of the aforementioned conference opponents except for UCF and Wichita State who they are playing only at home. ECU will travel to Cincinnati (Jan. 20) and Temple (Feb. 7) for its lone meetings of the season with the Bearcats and Owls.

The Pirates will close out the year at Memphis on March 4 before traveling to Orlando for the 2018 American Athletic Conference Basketball Championship March 8-11.

Seven of the Pirates’ 18 American Athletic Conference games will be against opponents that competed in either the NIT or NCAA Tournament last season.

Season ticket packages for all ECU basketball games inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum are available on ECUPirates.com or by calling the ECU Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-DIAL-ECU. Individual game tickets will go on sale Nov. 1.