Coast Guard medevacs injured fisherman in Pamlico Sound

HOBUCKEN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coast Guard medevaced an injured fisherman in Pamlico Sound near Hobucken on Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina in Wilmington received a call on VHF-FM channel 16 at about 5:55 p.m., reporting that a 53-year-old deckhand aboard the 83-foot fishing vessel Chasity Brooke injured his hand.

It happened about about 10 miles east of Hobucken in Pamlico County.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew from Station Hobucken to assist.

Upon arriving, the Station Hobucken crew transported the injured man to the SPC-SW and brought him ashore. An EMS team transported him to Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern, North Carolina.

“The fact that the fishing vessel crew acted quickly and called for help over the radio was key to our fast response,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class JC Tyus, coxswain for the case. “My crew worked together to reach the man as quickly as possible and deliver him to higher medical care.”