Coast Guard medevacs injured fisherman in Pamlico Sound

By Published:

HOBUCKEN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coast Guard medevaced an injured fisherman in Pamlico Sound near Hobucken on Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina in Wilmington received a call on VHF-FM channel 16 at about 5:55 p.m., reporting that a 53-year-old deckhand aboard the 83-foot fishing vessel Chasity Brooke injured his hand.

It happened about about 10 miles east of Hobucken in Pamlico County.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew from Station Hobucken to assist.

Upon arriving, the Station Hobucken crew transported the injured man to the SPC-SW and brought him ashore. An EMS team transported him to Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern, North Carolina.

“The fact that the fishing vessel crew acted quickly and called for help over the radio was key to our fast response,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class JC Tyus, coxswain for the case. “My crew worked together to reach the man as quickly as possible and deliver him to higher medical care.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s