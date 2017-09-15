Coast Guard assists 3 aboard vessel taking on water near Cape Lookout

By Published:

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coast Guard assisted 3 people after their boat began taking on water near Cape Lookout on Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina in Wilmington received a mayday call over VHF-FM channel 16 at about 4:40 p.m. that a 32-foot boat with three people aboard was taking on water 10 miles south of Cape Lookout, North Carolina.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders diverted the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Cochito to assist.

Once on scene, a boat crew from the Cochito embarked and dewatered the boat with a P-6 dewatering pump.

A BoatUS crew arrived on scene and towed the vessel back to Morehead City.

“Radios are an invaluable and reliable tool for all mariners to have on board their boats,” said Coast Guard Lt. Vincent Vasaturo, command center chief, Sector North Carolina. “The boaters involved in this case were able to call for help over channel 16 and catch our attention right away, which facilitated quicker assistance.”

