Atlantic Beach restaurants closed due to town-wide boil water advisory

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Restaurants in Atlantic Beach are closed after a town-wide boil water advisory was issued due to a faulty water sample taken this week.

A restaurant 9OYS reached out to said they were closed for the night, as were other restaurants in the town. An exact time for reopening is unknown.

The advisory states to boil water for at least one minute before using for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

The town said their water staff is actively going over the system and its processes.

According to the town, the quality of water leaving the plant is not the problem and any bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source (for example, following heavy rains).

It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system (pipes) or faulty backflow prevention valves on users properties, or contaminated containers sent to the lab for testing.

The town of Atlantic Beach said they routinely sample and check their water samples all over the town each month.

Of the many samples taken this month, the only one faulty sample that led to the advisory was not from a food service establishment or a residence, it was a retail business.

The town said it is actively chlorinating and flushing the water system and increasing sampling all over town to verify the problem and fix it as soon as possible.

They will be searching and sampling all weekend and hope to be able to lift the advisory as soon as possible.