Two ECU road games rescheduled due to Irma postponements

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The dates of two ECU road games have been moved due to revisions made by the American Athletic Conference to make up for Hurricane Irma postponements.

ECU’s November 4 match up against UConn will be moved to noon Sunday, September 24, replacing an open date on ECU’s schedule. It will be on a Sunday due to the unavailability of UConn’s stadium Saturday.

ECU will then have an open date Saturday, October 24, which would have originally been a road game against Houston.

The ECU matchup against Houston will then be played on November 4.

Cincinnati and Houston will also have to reshuffle their schedules, and the American said it is still attempting to reschedule the Memphis and UCF game, which was not played due to Irma.