School performance grades out: grades improve and graduation rate up

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina public schools released their annual school performance grades.

Since 20-14 all North Carolina schools received an ‘A’ through ‘F’ grade.

The grade is based 80 percent on proficiency and 20 percent growth.

In the fourth year of the state’s A-F grading system, the percentage of A or B schools (35.8 percent) continued to climb and the percentage of D and F schools (22.6 percent) fell compared to the 2015-16 school year, according to school accountability data released today to the State Board of Education.

In addition, the state’s four-year high school cohort graduation rate continued its upward trend, moving to 86.5 percent from the 85.9 percent figure from the 2015-16 school year.

North Carolina’s public schools have set a record graduation rate for a 12th consecutive year.

Growth data for the 2,531 schools rated showed little change from the previous year, with the percentage of schools meeting or exceeding growth targets changing from 73.6 percent in 2015-16 to 73.7 percent in 2016-17.

The proportion of schools not meeting growth dropped slightly as well.

Growth is measured by a statistical model that compares each student’s predicted test score, based on past performance, against his or her actual result.

“It’s great news that the top-line trends are in the right direction. We can all be proud, for instance, that most schools meet or exceed growth,” said Mark Johnson, state superintendent of public schools.

For Pitt County, school grade level proficiency went up, while college and career readiness went down.

For a second year in row South Central High School received a “C”.

Some teachers feel this doesn’t accurately show the improvements a school or students make throughout the year.

“You might have a student in 9th grade who is reading on a third grade reading level and they might grow 3 levels in one school year but they are still not in that ninth grade reading level and so that is not taken into account,” said history teacher Lauren Piner.

For a full list of schools and performance data click here.

