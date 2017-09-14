People and Places with Pierce: The Little Rocket

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “We absolutely love the Rocket,” said Amanda Ellis, a regular customer at Little Rocket in Farmville.

The Rocket,better known as Little Rocket to most, is the spot for out of this world food in Farmville.

“Little Rocket got built in 1963,” recalled Ricky Strickland, part owner of Little Rocket. “We were in a real small trailer. We ended up buying it in 1997. Business got good so my mom and I got together and we decided we were going to build a new building.”

“We have a lot of regulars,” said Kristen Tyndall, Ricky Strickland’s daughter. “A lot of times we’ll see them for breakfast and lunch and occasionally dinner.”

And with plenty of options to choose from, it’s tough to nail down a favorite.

“As far as popular items, I would have to say probably the chicken wings,” said Tyndall.

“The Rocket burger,” said Strickland. “You’ve got a triple: it’s got 6 hamburger patties. If you’re man enough, you can try that triple. I’ve never tried it. A single is all I can handle.”

“The cheese biscuits are really good in the morning,” said Ellis.

“Sweet tea. Awesome. The best,” said Jacqueline Lagos, a regular at Little Rocket. “And their chicken salad sandwich. I get it every day.”

“Long dogs all the way and fries,” said Billy Jones, a regular at Little Rocket.

No matter what you fancy, you can find something to sink your teeth into.

“It’s just a landmark,” said Strickland.

A landmark with deep roots for this family.

“When I was 16, I got my first job here,” recalled Strickland.

“Yes, my mother and father did meet here,” said Tyndall. “They’ve been together ever since. It is crazy to think my father worked here not knowing that many, many years later that he would be part owner.”

“My whole family has been able to work here with us,” said Strickland.

“Me and my brother Kevin we’ve always worked with our family and we really enjoy it,” said Tyndall.

“I just love coming over here to visit with my friends and eat lunch,” said Jones.

The Rocket is the place for great food, a place to catch up with old friends, a place where you feel like family.

