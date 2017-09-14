ONWASA prepares emergency plan in case of natural disaster

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–The Onslow County Water and Sewer Authority or ONWASA is developing an emergency plan to make sure water is available following a natural disaster.

It’s a multi-step plan.

“When we know a disaster is coming, the first thing we do is put all of our staff on standby,” Jeff Hudson, executive director of ONWASA, said. “The second thing we do is to top off all of our generators with diesel fuel and make sure they’re all running.” The authority has 97 generators that it could use to keep pumping water out of the ground.

The next step Hudson says is to begin running all of the water production at maximum capacity.

“That’s in order to fill up all 16 million gallons of storage capacity that we have, ready to distribute afterward,” Hudson said. Over at the Dixon Treatment Facility is the newest component of the plan: reverse osmosis.

The system allows ONWASA to filter water from ancient aquifers and increase its water supply.

Hudson says ONWASA is well prepared to handle the county’s most vulnerable areas. One of those is Topsail Island, which is frequently subject to over wash. However, only 33 miles of the authority’s total 1,100 miles of water lines are located on the island.

“We also know that we have vulnerability at streams and river crossings,” he said. “But we have crews ready to go out as soon as the storm stops.”

Another part of the plan, being a part of the N.C. Water WARN program. It’s a program that allows treatment systems in need of assistance to pull resources from local municipalities. The city of Jacksonville is also part of the program and would provide service to ONWASA in the event of a disaster.

“It’s’ a brotherhood just like the electrical companies,” Pete Deaver, utilities maintenance superintendent for Jacksonville, said. “It is a really strong program and it’s worthwhile.”

Deaver says the city would provide whatever it had available, including trucks, workers, and equipment.

ONWASA also purchased four portable storage tanks. Each one holds up to 1000 gallons of water that can be transported out through the county.

Hudson says the authority learns better ways to prepare following each hurricane, both locally and across the nation.

“ONWASA is as prepared as any water utility company can be in the event of a natural disaster like a hurricane,” Hudson says. He says ONWASA’s employees are some of the best of any public servants. He credits their willingness to jump into action during a natural disaster as one reason the authority is so prepared.

ONWASA serves 140,000 customers.