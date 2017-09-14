New Bern founder’s descendant visits to capture town’s story in photos

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An award-winning photojournalist who’s traveled around the world for work is making the people of New Bern his next subject.

Michael de Graffenried said his plan is “to get the whole picture of this very interesting little town in North Carolina.”

The reason? De Graffenried, a Bern, Switzerland, native, is a descendant of Christoph de Graffenried, the founder of New Bern.

“He came down, he saw the Trent River and the Neuse River, and he thought it was nice here,” said De Graffenried. “He began to build some houses. He went out to discover the world. I did that with my camera, so I thought I should come here and find out what’s about New Bern, what is New Bern, so now I am trying to make a portrait of New Bern.”

To get the portrait, he’s spending the week taking pictures throughout the city, which he plans to turn into a book.

“My thing is reality,” Graffenried said. “My thing is real life. My thing is the human being in his best time and in his baddest times.”

Graffenried is interacting with people in the community to share his story and capture theirs’.

“The camera gets me in touch with the people,” said De Graffenreid. “I want to have this book. I hope the people of New Bern will accept this book. I feel at home. It’s crazy; it’s Bern. We have the same flag.”

He said he’s already taken thousands of pictures, but only 50 will make the book.

He said he wants to take his time with the project, so there is no set release date for the book.