Neuseway Nature Park in Kinston reopens

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – One popular spot in the East is set to reopen Thursday after receiving extensive damage by Hurricane Matthew in October.

I’m here at the Neuseway Nature Park in Kinston where the grand reopening of the Exchange Nature Center will be happening later Thursday.

This comes after the park received thousands of dollars in damage from Matthew in October.

This damage had left the park crippled and unable to open for months.

What since the beginning of the year parts have been able to open up slowly.

On Thursday, it will be back to 100% operation.

As the nature center reopens, there will be activities for kids, a visit from a clown and a visit from the governor himself.

The grand reopening is set for 9:30 and the park already has events lined up for the next few weeks.

