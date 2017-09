BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grayden Paul drawbridge is closed for emergency repairs, according to the town of Beaufort, but is expected to reopen around 2 p.m.

A pedestrian and bicycle traffic lane is open, and the town said to use Hwy 101 to get to and from Beaufort.

The town said although the drawbridge is expected to open by 2 p.m., that could change, and the area should be avoided for now.