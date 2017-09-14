Police make four arrests in Wednesday armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department made four arrests after a reported armed robbery on Wednesday.

Greenville police officers responded to what was originally reported as a larceny of a video game system in the parking lot of Zaxby’s on E. Firetower Road around 2:20 p.m. The call type was later changed to an armed robbery.

The victim told officers he arranged to sell his Playstation through an online app and agreed to meet the potential buyers in the Zaxby’s parking lot. When he arrived at Zaxby’s, two suspects got out of a vehicle, approached the victim and took off running with his Playstation.

The victim pursued the suspects on foot. During the chase one of the suspects reportedly displayed a gun, while the other suspect threw the Playstation system on the ground.

Officers located a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ vehicle at a nearby Wendy’s restaurant. Two people who were inside the car were detained.

A gun was also recovered from the vehicle. Two other suspects were apprehended by officers in the areas of Tara Court and Smythewick Drive. They were positively identified by witnesses as the individuals who committed the robbery.

All four individuals were transported to GPD headquarters for interviews.

The arrestees are identified as 19-year-old Raekwon Arrington, 19-year-old Brokema Edmonds, 20-year-old Jahkevus Edwards and 18-year-old Brandon Hardy. They all are facing conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon charges.